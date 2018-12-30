2 suspects wanted for shooting customer, robbing gas station in Arkansas

CRITTENDEN CO., AR - The Crittenden County Sheriff's Department needs your help identifying two people who shot a customer and robbed a gas station Saturday morning in Arkansas.
According to the Sheriff's Department, at approximately 3:30 a.m., the Crittenden County Deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the Flash Market located at 6934 Hwy. I-55 Service Road, where two armed suspects entered the store.
During the robbery, the suspects shot a customer multiple times.
The condition of the person who was shot is unknown at this time.
If you know anything that can help the Crittenden County Sheriff's Department, call CrimeStoppers at (870)732-4444. You can earn up to $ 2,000 in reward money for information leading to an arrest. Call anytime day or night. All calls are confidential.
