  • 2 taken to hospital, 1 in critical condition after Memphis shooting

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men were shot in Audubon Park Friday night, police said. 

    MPD responded to the shooting in the 3000 block of Park Avenue around 7:40 p.m. 

    Police said the suspects fled the scene after the shooting, and one of the victims is in critical condition. 

    Both victims were transported to Regional One. 

    Police are investigating the incident.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories