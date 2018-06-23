2 taken to hospital, 1 in critical condition after Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men were shot in Audubon Park Friday night, police said.
MPD responded to the shooting in the 3000 block of Park Avenue around 7:40 p.m.
Police said the suspects fled the scene after the shooting, and one of the victims is in critical condition.
Both victims were transported to Regional One.
Police are investigating the incident.
Police are investigating the incident.
