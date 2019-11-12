  • 2 taken to the hospital after critical shooting in Parkway Village

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two victims were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Parkway Village

    Originally, Memphis Police told FOX13 officers responded to a shooting call around 2:00 Sunday morning in the 4600 block of American Way.

    However, that information has been corrected.

    Officers responded to an armed party call on American Way, but heard gun shots in the area.

    Investigators determined the shots were fired in the 2900 block of S. Perkins.

    Two shooting victims were taken to Regional One from the scene. One was listed in critical condition and another was in non-critical condition.

    No suspect information is available at this time. The incident remains under investigation. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories