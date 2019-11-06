  • 2 TDOT workers killed, state trooper injured during tractor trailer crash on I-40, THP says

    SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol are working to clear a scene after a major accident on I-40.

    THP told FOX13 two TDOT workers were struck and killed during a critical crash. A state trooper was also injured when he was struck wile inside his patrol vehicle.

    Officers are on the scene at I-40 near New Airline Road. FOX13 cameras noticed a body at the scene of the crash.

    This crash also involves a tractor trailer. 

    The crash was reported around 4:00 Wednesday morning.

    Westbound lanes are shut down, but eastbound lanes have reopened.

    We're working to confirm more information. Troopers are still on the scene investigating at this time.

