2 TDOT workers killed, state trooper injured during tractor trailer crash on I-40, THP says

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol are working to clear a scene after a major accident on I-40.
THP told FOX13 two TDOT workers were struck and killed during a critical crash. A state trooper was also injured when he was struck wile inside his patrol vehicle.
Officers are on the scene at I-40 near New Airline Road. FOX13 cameras noticed a body at the scene of the crash.
This crash also involves a tractor trailer.
The crash was reported around 4:00 Wednesday morning.
Westbound lanes are shut down, but eastbound lanes have reopened.
We're working to confirm more information. Troopers are still on the scene investigating at this time.
FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene of the crash. Watch Good Morning Memphis for LIVE updates on the investigation.
