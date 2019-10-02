2 Tennessee counties declared high-risk for chronic wasting disease

CROCKETT, TENN. - A Tennessee deer sampled within 10 miles of Crockett and Gibson counties has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.
According to TWRA News, this causes Crockett County and Gibson County to become high-risk CWD counties. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency fully expects more counties to be included in the CWD affected area this year.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
"It is unfortunate, but not unexpected that we are identifying more high risk counties. There are now feeding restrictions and deer carcass exportation restrictions in Crockett and Gibson counties. It is important that the citizens in these counties help us in the fight against the spread of CWD by knowing the rules and following them. Stay informed at CWDinTennessee.com," said Chuck Yoest, CWD coordinator for TWRA.
The sample came from a 3-½-year-old doe and brings the number of affected counties to ten with six CWD high-risk and four CWD positive in West Tennessee. The only changes to the two new counties are a ban on wildlife feeding and deer carcass import/export rules.
These counties will not have any changes to deer season dates and bag limits.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}