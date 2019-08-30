2 Tennessee men indicted, accused of sexually assaulting teen girl

Two Tennessee men were indicted after investigators said they sexually assaulted a teen girl.
Josiah Hilser, 20, and Carter Holt, 19, are accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at a residence in Kingsport, Tenn.
According to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the alleged incident happened on Feb. 24, 2018.
Officials did not release specific details surrounding the incident, and the victim was not identified due to the nature of the crime.
After TBI agents were called to assist in the investigation in March, they eventually connected Hilser and Holt to the crime.
A grand jury returned the indictments against the two suspects last week in connection with the sexual assault.
Hilser is charged with two counts of rape, one count of tampering with evidence, and one count of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. Holt is charged with one count of rape and one count of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.
Both men turned themselves in to authorities this week.
Hilser is being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $75,000 bond, while Holt is being held on a $35,000 bond.
