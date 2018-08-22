2 tornadoes touch down during severe storms in Mid-South

GREENE CO., Ark. - Two tornadoes touched down in the Mid-South during the severe storms Monday evening.
According to the National Weather Service, both tornadoes touched down in Greene County in Arkansas.
Storm survey just wrapped up in Greene County AR. Prelim results from last evening's storms:— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) August 21, 2018
EF1 tornado began 7 WSW Paragould, path 2.5 miles, peak wind 85-90 mph
EF0 tornado 3E Marmaduke, path 0.75 miles, peak winds 70 mph
More details forthcoming.
The first tornado touched down in Paragould, the NWS said. It was categorized as an EF1 tornado, with peak winds of 90 miles-per-hour.
An EF0 tornado touched down in Marmaduke.
The NWS said that one had peak winds of 70 miles-per-hour.
Here's a map of yesterday's tornadoes. Both were relatively weak but the tornado west of Paragould did result in a path of EF-1 damage up to 120 yards wide. #arwx pic.twitter.com/zihmpsFhw0— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) August 22, 2018
Tornado and thunderstorm warnings were constant throughout the evening in the Mid-South, though there were minimal reports of damage.
