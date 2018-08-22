  • 2 tornadoes touch down during severe storms in Mid-South

    Updated:

    GREENE CO., Ark. - Two tornadoes touched down in the Mid-South during the severe storms Monday evening.

    According to the National Weather Service, both tornadoes touched down in Greene County in Arkansas. 

    The first tornado touched down in Paragould, the NWS said. It was categorized as an EF1 tornado, with peak winds of 90 miles-per-hour. 

    An EF0 tornado touched down in Marmaduke. 

    The NWS said that one had peak winds of 70 miles-per-hour. 

    Tornado and thunderstorm warnings were constant throughout the evening in the Mid-South, though there were minimal reports of damage. 

