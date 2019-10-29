0 2 West Tennessee counties are recovering after catastrophic storm damage

MCNAIRY, Co. - New numbers from an assessment show 730 homes were damaged in McNairy county from Saturday's storm.

The county hopes to finish its assessment by tomorrow to work towards a state declaration.

Meanwhile, some residents in Statonville are dealing with no power.

"It just swept through and when I heard it, it was a loud cracking sound," said Sheri Jewell.

Jewell said it felt like time stopped as she waited for the storm to pass.

"I told the kids to get under the kitchen table, and they were under there crying and praying," said Jewell.

When things quieted down she looked outside and saw several of her cars crushed by a giant tree.

Related: McNairy County Schools closed for Wednesday

"It looks like a bomb went off in that area because there is nothing but damaged wires down," said Jewell.

Jewell bought one of the cars about a week ago.

She would've used it to take her 14-year-old daughter to medical appointments in Nashville.

It's tough because her teenager has a medical condition which requires scans almost every month.

"I've been trying to be good and everything but its just one thing after another," said Jewell.

To stay busy her children spent the day decorating the home with Christmas decorations which is a welcomed distraction from the stress during the storm.

"Just hearing them screaming in the kitchen under the table its just horrible when it's your kids, and they are screaming," said Jewell.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

People in Hardin county are also feeling the affects after Saturdays storm.

Emergency management officials said over 4,000 people are without power and over 100 homes were damaged.

In the city of Crump neighbors are helping people who were affected by the storm.

Barbara Butler is making it her mission to hand out as many warm meals as possible.

She decided to help neighbors struggling without power over the past few days.

"There is a lot of elder people there in Crump and older people who can't' get out," said Butler

Butler is putting others first even though she has damage to her own home.

This afternoon she stopped by Chris Cooper's house with food.

"It's a good thing to do help everyone when you can," said Chris Cooper.

Farther down the street a group called the Adult and Teen challenge is helping neighbors with cleanup efforts.

"The amount of damage is absolutely devastating but the ability to step up and help others is a blessing," said Isaiah Lay.

Lay said the group is working on helping as many people as they can.

"I'm able to help people in the community grow closer to god and its amazing what he's done," said Lay.

If your home was damaged, you need a hot meal or place to charge your phone you can go to the Selmer Civic Center.

Related: State of emergency issued for West Tennessee County

© 2019 Cox Media Group.