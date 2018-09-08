2 women, 1 child 'extremely critical' following crash in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two women and a child are fighting to stay alive following a crash in Parkway Village.
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers arrived to the scene around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Old Getwell and Knight Arnold. When police arrived to the scene they noticed multiple vehicles were involved in a crash.
According to MPD, two adult females and one child have been transported to Regional One in extremely critical condition.
Officers are on the scene of a critical crash at Old Getwell @ Knight Arnold in Mt. Moriah Station. Two adult females and one child have been transported to Regional One extremely critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2018
FOX13 is working with MPD to learn the age and names of the people involved in the crash. Stay with us for the very latest on this developing situation.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}