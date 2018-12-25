2 women arrested after shoplifting on Christmas Eve at Wolfchase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two women were arrested on Christmas Eve for stealing from the Wolfchase mall.
Investigators responded to a Shoplifting/Felony in the 2700 block of N. Germantown Rd.
The suspects were caught shoplifting from Dillard's.
A Shelby County Sheriff's deputy working off-duty as a security guard noticed Courtney Agner and Alexandria Casteel stealing jewelry, cologne, and sunglass.
They were putting the items in Casteel's jacket pockets, according to MPD.
Casteel was detained after she walked past the point of sale. The items stolen totaled $1003.
