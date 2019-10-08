0 2 women attempt to rob Memphis convenience store, run when clerk pulls gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two young women are wanted by police for attempting to rob a Memphis convenience store at gunpoint.

The store's manager, Kallow Kodi, shared surveillance video and told FOX13 he wasn't all that surprised by the women's actions.

Sunday night the two women walked into the Belt Line Mart on Southern Avenue in Orange Mound, saying they needed to use the phone.

When the clerk, Faraj Mabrouk told them no, one of the women moved toward the register. Kodi said she pointed a gun at the clerk, saying 'I will shoot you'.

The surveillance video shows the clerk pushing her back. "When he pushed her from out here, that's when she came down here and pulled the gun," Kodi said.

The woman was apparently inexperienced with weapons. On camera, she appeared to cock the pistol and tilt it back. That's when the bullet fell to the floor.

The suspect appeared to try to shove the bullet back into the chamber, but was unsuccessful. Then she pointed and waved the unloaded pistol at Mabrouk.

"He told me, 'I just didn't want to hurt them'," Kodi told FOX13.

Mabrouk told police the suspects pistol-whipped him.

According to Kodi, that's when Mabrouk pulled out his own loaded gun. That scared the women off.

Kodi told FOX13 he had banned the woman with the gun from the store for stealing in the past. He said he didn't want her getting arrested for theft.

"They were to me like little girls. They steal candy and stuff like that. So I never thought they might think on that level of killing someone or carrying a gun or something," he said. "Those little girls are in big trouble. I never thought they could do something like that."

According to the police report, investigators took fingerprints and a copy of the surveillance video.

They are looking for the suspects.

Anyone with information about the two women is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.



