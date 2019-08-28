0 2 women dead as man remains barricaded inside Arkansas home with hostage, witness says

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - An Arkansas man barricaded himself inside a home with a hostage and was firing gunshots at police officers, according to officials.

Helena-West Helena police confirmed to FOX13 that the man – who has not yet been identified – is currently inside a home in the area of North Washington Street and Bonanza.

According to Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith, the man has been barricaded inside the home since around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Two people are lying in the front yard, police said, but officers are unable to get to them because the man is still firing shots. Those victims have not been identified.

However, a witness told FOX13 that he saw two women lying in the front yard of the home and that they were dead.

He said he was working at a nearby mill when officers told him to evacuate. As he was leaving, the man told FOX13 he saw what looked like a "video game" because of the blood and bodies on the ground.

The man described them to be women, he says one was heavy set.



"It looked like I was playing a video game. Like grand theft auto or something crazy. It was some bad stuff because I saw blood coming out of the bodies." pic.twitter.com/e8ifktUXdp — Micia 💕 (@AmiciaRamsey) August 28, 2019

"It was real bad, I saw blood coming out the back… all that," said Marcus Tate. "I'm used to seeing it in California, but to come back to my hometown after 13 years, that's a different thing."

Smith told FOX13 the man continuously fired shots with a rifle at officers in the area since the barricade situation began. The man also has a hostage inside the home, but that person has not been identified yet.

Officials have not specified what caused the man to barricade himself.

Officials confirmed that SWAT teams, state troopers and a bomb squad were all called in to assist in the situation.

According to Mayor Kevin Smith, Arkansas Highway Patrol and deputies with the Phillips County Sheriff's Office are all on scene assisting.

The mayor told FOX13 the city also has a safety perimeter in effect, and six roads surrounding the home are being blocked off as authorities try to defuse the situation.

Police told FOX13 authorities are beginning to negotiate with the suspect now in an attempt to get him out of the home.

NEW from Mayor Kevin Smith: "There is a safety perimeter and we need to keep some access roads open for emergency vehicles. All law enforcement agencies are present and they are doing their jobs." @FOX13Memphis — Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) August 28, 2019

