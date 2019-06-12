2 women hospitalized after shooting in Memphis neighborhood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two women were taken to the hospital after being shot in a Memphis neighborhood, police said.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Tillman Street and Mimosa Avenue in Binghampton.
Investigators told FOX13 one of the victims was taken to Baptist East hospital, while the other was taken to Regional One.
Neither victim was identified, and both victims were listed in non-critical condition.
Police said the suspected shooter was possibly driving a red Chevrolet Impala.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
