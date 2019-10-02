2 women shot, 1 dead in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a homicide in Whitehaven.
According to police, the investigation is at the corner of Lakeview Road and Mark Road.
FOX13 learned one woman was shot and killed. Another woman is in critical condition.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}