2 women, suspect dead hours after barricade situation inside Arkansas home with hostage

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - An Arkansas man is dead hours after barricading himself inside a home with a hostage and firing gunshots at police officers, according to officials.

Helena-West Helena police confirmed to FOX13 that the man – who has not yet been identified – is dead at a home in the area of North Washington Street and Bonanza.

According to Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith, the man was barricaded inside the home since around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Smith confirmed that Smith and state troopers exchanged gunfire around 10:10 p.m. and the suspect was killed.

Two women were lying in the front yard, police said, but officers were unable to get to them because of the barricade situation. Those victims have not been identified.

However, a witness told FOX13 that he saw two women lying in the front yard of the home and that they were dead.

He said he was working at a nearby mill when officers told him to evacuate. As he was leaving, the man told FOX13 he saw what looked like a "video game" because of the blood and bodies on the ground.

The man described them to be women, he says one was heavy set.



"It was real bad, I saw blood coming out the back… all that," said Marcus Tate. "I'm used to seeing it in California, but to come back to my hometown after 13 years, that's a different thing."

Smith told FOX13 the man continuously fired shots with a rifle at officers in the area since the barricade situation began. The man also had a hostage inside the home, but that person has not been identified yet.

Officials have not specified what caused the man to barricade himself, and it is unclear what happened to the hostage that was involved.

Officials confirmed that SWAT teams, state troopers and a bomb squad were all called in to assist in the situation.

According to Mayor Kevin Smith, Arkansas Highway Patrol and deputies with the Phillips County Sheriff's Office were all on scene assisting.

The mayor told FOX13 the city also had a safety perimeter in effect, and six roads surrounding the home were blocked off as authorities tried to defuse the situation.

Police told FOX13 authorities began to negotiate with the suspect around 9 p.m. in an attempt to get him out of the home.

Below is a full statement from the mayor following the deadly barricade situation:

"The situation on Washington Street in West Helena has concluded. The suspect was shot in an exchange with the Arkansas State Police, and has been reported as deceased. Two other homicides have been reported from the incident that began earlier today. At this time no other shootings have been reported. It is still an active scene and investigation and I will defer any other questions to Chief Smith and the Arkansas State Police. I also want to thank Chief Smith, the ASP, and all of the many law enforcement agencies for their assistance today."

