2 workers severely burned at Millington racetrack after flash fire, official says

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Two people are being rushed to the hospital after a fire at the Memphis International Raceway.
According to Brent Perkins, there was a 'flash fire' at the racetrack on the 5500 block of Victory Lane.
The two workers were using a grinder to remove the top of the barrel. The residual fumes inside ignited causing the flames.
One worker was burned over 50 percent of his or her body, the other was 35 percent.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
---
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}