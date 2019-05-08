0 2 workers taken to hospital after fire at former Gibson Guitar factory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Fire Department battled a fire at the former Gibson Guitar factory.

The building is currently under construction as FedEx Logistics is moving to Downtown Memphis.

Our crew was able to see a massive response from Memphis Fire Department. Fire officials told FOX13 they received the call around 1 p.m. Tuesday and found heavy smoke inside the building.

The fire began in the "paint room" near the paint booth, according to officials. Firefighters brought it under control in less than 20 minutes.

It is not clear what sparked the fire or the extent of any damage done to the building.

Several contractors were inside the building when the fire started.

One worker inside the building was taken to Regional One for minor smoke inhalation and is in non-critical condition. Another worker was briefly hospitalized for a knee injury.

"I was on the eighth floor when I was working. I looked down and I saw flames," said Cory Smith, a nearby employee.

The fire marks the second in less than seven days in the area. On Friday, the Forum Flats construction site had a three-alarm fire.

FOX13 reached out to the Memphis Fire Department. We're told during larger fires, extra crews are called in to relive other first responders. It's also dependant on weather and the size of the unit on fire.

Officials said they are conducting a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the fire.

FedEx issued the following statement following the fire:

“We are appreciative of the prompt response by firefighters and grateful no one was injured. Please contact authorities for more information.”

