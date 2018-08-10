  • 2-year-old boy attacked by pit bull at Shelby Farms

    By: Jeremy Pierre

    Updated:

    A Memphis boy had to go undergo multiple surgeries after he was brutally bitten by a pit bull at a popular Mid-South park. 

    FOX13 obtained a copy of the police report which said the child and his mother were playing ball at the park when the pit bull attacked at Shelby Farms.

    The dog's owner was at the park, and the police report said the owner refused to provide information to the mother. 

    The child suffered deep bite marks and cuts on his face and head. The child's mother told FOX13 he also had to have surgeries on his fingers. 

