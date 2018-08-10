2-year-old boy attacked by pit bull at Shelby Farms

A Memphis boy had to go undergo multiple surgeries after he was brutally bitten by a pit bull at a popular Mid-South park.
FOX13 obtained a copy of the police report which said the child and his mother were playing ball at the park when the pit bull attacked at Shelby Farms.
The dog's owner was at the park, and the police report said the owner refused to provide information to the mother.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Tennessee inmate convicted of rape, murder of child executed by lethal injection
- ‘Momo challenge’ encourages teens to self-harm, attempt suicide
- Suspects charged with kidnapping Olive Branch boy given $600k bond
- Student's arm broken after being jumped by 10 suspects at bus stop
The child suffered deep bite marks and cuts on his face and head. The child's mother told FOX13 he also had to have surgeries on his fingers.
FOX13 is digging into this story and will have a full report tonight on FOX13 News at 5 and 6 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}