2-year-old boy dead, Memphis man claims child slipped out of his hands

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police arrested a man and charged him with Aggravated Child Abuse after a two-year-old was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition. That boy later died from his injuries.
Alan Johnson was taking care of the child while his mother was at work, according to a police affidavit. He told investigators he was throwing the two-year-old up in the air and catching him, but the boy slipped on the last throw.
Johnson said he caught the two-year-old by his ankle -- then swung him to keep the child from hitting the ground. He told police he saw the boy’s neck go back and noticed he was not responding, so he called police.
The staff at Le Bonheur told police the injuries, which included a skull fracture, brain swelling, internal injuries and rib fractures, were not consistent with the Johnson's story.
He started to give a statement to police, but the declined to cooperate with the investigation.
Alan Johnson was arrested and charged with Aggravated Child Abuse. Since those charges, the child died. Police have not said if or when additional charges will be filed.
