2-year-old boy shot and killed, 2 people in custody

OSCEOLA, Ark. - A two-year-old is dead and two people are in custody after a shooting in Arkansas, police say.
Police officers with the Osceola Police Department were called to a shooting on the 400 block of Buckingham Street on Wednesday around 10 p.m.
Officers located a child who had been shot. The victim -- a two-year-old boy -- was transported to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, but he did not survive.
Family members identified the child as Kei'Derrion Love. They provided FOX13 several photos of him.
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Police have not released their names or any further details about the shooting.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time, police said.
