A 2-year-old is dead after being shot in the head during early morning shooting in Hickory Hill.
The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. after a hail of gunfire at the Enclave Apartments.
Now, FOX13 has confirmed the apartment complex does not have security camera on their property.
But MPD is releasing few details about the case.
Witnesses said they heard more than a dozen shots fired at the Enclave apartment homes off Hickory Hill Tuesday morning.
“... I thought it was inside my apartment,” said Yuri Silva, a neighbor in the apartment complex.
Once the shots stopped. A 2-year-old was killed after a bullet hit her in the head.
“I was hearing a lady down here saying, ‘Oh my God! My baby, my baby.’”
A 2-year-old was shot in the head and killed during an early morning shooting. What the neighbors heard during deadly gunfire, on FOX13 News at 5.
