2-year-old girl accidentally shot while getting diaper changed, dad speaks out

    By: Tony Atkins

    Two-year-old Khloe Sanders is recovering after being accidentally shot Friday morning, according to her father. 

    Terrance Sanders spoke with FOX13's Tony Atkins Friday evening about what exactly happened to his daughter. He told FOX13 Khloe was shot accidentally as her stepmom was trying to change her diaper.

    “She said she was gonna change her pamper and the gun slip and when she went to grab it from slipping down, she got shot,” Sanders said. 

