2-year-old rushed to hospital after critical accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to an accident at Horn Lake and Shelby Dr. Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators told FOX13 the 2-year-old was transported to Lebonhuer in critical condition.
We will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
Raines Station Officers are working an accident scene at Horn Lake and Shelby Drive. A two year old was transported in critical condition to Lebonheur.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 17, 2018
