2-year-old rushed to hospital after critical accident

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to an accident at Horn Lake and Shelby Dr. Tuesday afternoon.

    Investigators told FOX13 the 2-year-old was transported to Lebonhuer in critical condition.

    We will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available. 

