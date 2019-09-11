2-year-old's body recovered after driver crashed into Mississippi River

TUNICA, Miss. - The body of a toddler has been recovered after a woman crashed into the Mississippi River last weekend.
Family members said Cortez Wilson, 2, was found on a sandbar in Dundee, Mississippi via helicopter. His body has been sent to the medical examiner's office.
Investigators said the 5-year-old girl's body, Brenilah Moore, was found Tuesday afternoon and the woman's body was found Monday.
Moore's body was found 50 away from the recovered SUV.
Authorities said the driver's body, Symphony Wilson, 29, of Tunica, Mississippi, was dropping off a family friend who works at the Fitz Tunica Casino & Hotel prior to the crash.
Dive crews told FOX13 they knew where the SUV was, but it was hard to reach because of debris in the water.
Sheriff KC Hamp said this search lasted four days.
"It's a very emotional time, but today they(family) are going rejoicing becuase the family is back together. They can move on and make funeral arrangments with friends and family."
The SUV crashed into the Mississippi River between the Fitz Casino and Tunica River park on Sunday.
Hamp said, "We did not give up on this family we did not give up on the children or Symphony. We used every resource we had, and we are a law enforcement family."
Breaking: Family members tell me the 2-year-old boy was found. @FOX13Memphis— Jacque Masse (@massereports) September 11, 2019
