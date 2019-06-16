  • 2-year-old struck during drive-by shooting in Covington

    TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. - Officers are investigating after a 2-year-old was struck during a drive-by shooting.

    Police were called to the 1200 block of S. College Street around 1:00 Sunday morning.

    Officials said the toddler was shot in the arm during the drive-by.

    Authorities told FOX13 the toddler was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

    No suspect information is available at this time. Investigators told us this was a targeted shooting.

    If you have any information about this incident, please reach out to Covington Police.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates on the investigation.

