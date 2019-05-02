0 2-year plan to repair roads in Mississippi town starts this summer

HORN LAKE, Miss. - The pothole problem in Horn Lake could take two years to fix, but it will be fixed.

As FOX13 found out, the Mayor and Board of Alderman issued $8 million in road bonds Tuesday night to replace and help fix two dozen roads in the city.

They are putting together a list to take on the worst streets in each ward first.

Jeremiah Jones has lived off of Horn Lake Road for 15 years. That road will be worked on first.

Crews will begin this summer starting when school is out because there are so many schools on the road.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“That would be the best time to do it because we have a school right there and a school on Church Road and one on Nail,” Jones said.

Jones told FOX13 the potholes have people moving over lanes just to stay out of their way.

“They are so bad that the cops won’t pull you over if you are dodging in and out of lanes because they are dodging them too,” Jones said.

The city said the repair and repaving will be done in two phases and will take two years.

“If you are not from around here and you don’t know where the potholes are at, you are sinking. You gonna bend that axle,” said Jones.

City officials told FOX13 repaving and repair work on other roads will begin in September and October.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.