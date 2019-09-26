2 years after a man was killed by police in the Mid-South, his family feels neglected

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - A Southaven man was shot and killed when police went to the wrong home. Now, the family says the city is sweeping the situation under the rug.
The City of Southaven is trying to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the family of Ismael Lopez.
>>City issues statement after family of Ismael Lopez files $20 million lawsuit against Southaven
Attorney's representing the City of Southaven and the police involved wrote motions to dismiss the wrongful death suit.
Today, attorneys plan to give a statement regarding new developments in the lawsuit.
We're digging deep into the case and finding new information. Stay with FOX13 for updates on the investigation.
For more information on the background of the case, see more links below.
RELATED STORIES
- Ismael Lopez's lawyers send letter to justice department
- Protesters want answers after the killing of Ismael Lopez
- 26 Southaven officers on duty during shooting of Ismael Lopez
- Autopsy report for man shot, killed by Southaven police released; officers identified
- No charges filed against Southaven officers in Ismael Lopez case, police issue statement
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}