20,000 AT&T workers strike over unfair labor laws, officials say

Officials told FOX13 more than 20,000 AT&T workers went on strike over unfair labor practices.
Employees in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina plan to go on strike.
The protest comes after the Communications Workers of America filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against AT&T.
"We entered these negotiations prepared to bargain in good faith with AT&T to address our members' concerns and to work together to find solutions," said CWA District 3 Vice President Richard Honeycutt. "Our talks have stalled because it has become clear that AT&T has not sent negotiators who have the power to make decisions so we can move forward toward a new contract."
The press released explains that the CWA represents working men and woman in telecommunications, customer service, media, airlines, public service, and manufacturing.
