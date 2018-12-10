0 20-year-old burned after house fire in Frayser, officials say

MEMPHIS, TN - A 20-year-old man is recovering from 1st and 2nd degree burns following a house fire in Frayser Sunday afternoon.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, officials responded to the 3000 block of Sky Way Drive around 3:30 p.m. for a house fire call. When they arrived they noticed about 25% of the house was on fire. Memphis Fire officials told FOX13 they dispatched 14 Fire/EMS/Rescue crews to the scene.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Carnisha Terrell, who lives beside the house that caught on fire, told FOX13 she couldn't believe what she saw when she stepped outside of her home.

“We came outside, was going to walk around to my grandmother’s house and notice all the siding on my house was kind of melted and that house was almost completely engulfed in flames," Terrell said.

A 20-year-old man was transported to Regional One with 1st & 2nd degree burns to his face and hands.

Terrell told FOX13 she saw the man transported away from the scene.

“My brother initially saw the son. I think it was the son that was in the house. And fortunately, the poor baby was wrapped in a towel and nobody else was at home at the time," Terrell told FOX13.

A faulty wiring in the dining room was the cause of the fire, MFD said.

Approximately $120,000 structure and $100,000 content damage was determined to be the damage report.

Terrell says she hopes this fire doesn’t ruin the holidays for the family who called this house home.

“It hits close to home to see these people on a daily basis coming in and out of that house since they moved in this year. Now, you got to think about the people that stay there. I don’t know them personally but you build a certain kind of rapport with somebody you live next-door to," Terrell said.

The Red Cross is assisting with six adults and three children following this house fire.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.