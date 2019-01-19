200 Shelby County deputies mentally evaluated by unlicensed psychologist, officials say

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - About 200 Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies will need to redo their mental evaluations to keep their jobs.
This comes after the State of Tennessee learned the department’s psychologist, Dr. Charles Kenny, has not been licensed since 2001.
Kenny has been there since 2013. He has seen about 200 deputies during their onboarding since that time.
Now, those deputies have to be reevaluated by a licensed professional or risk losing their jobs.
FOX13 reached out to Shelby County’s human resources administrator Mike Lewis.
They provided a statement, which described the incident as a “flaw.” Lewis acknowledged the need for more psychological testing of those deputies.
The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance said the issue was noticed by POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission).
