2018 best high schools in Tennessee, according to new rankings

The US News and World Report is out with its annual best high schools report.
Included on the list are the Best High Schools in Tennessee and some Memphis-area schools made the Top 35.
10. Houston High School (Germantown)
11. Collierville High School (Collierville)
12. White Station High School (Memphis)
25. Dyersburg High School (Dyersburg)
26. Memphis School of Excellence (Memphis)
27. Soulsville Charter School (Memphis)
32. Central High School (Memphis)
