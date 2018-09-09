  • 2018 Southern Heritage Classic will not be rescheduled

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Lighting delayed and eventually canceled the Southern Heritage Classic - now there are no plans to reschedule the game.

    "In our 29 years of hosting the Classic and delivery quality football, this is the first year that the game will not be played," said Founder Fred Jones Jr. in an official statement.   

    The game was initially delayed several hours due to inclement weather, but ultimately organizers were forced to cancel the game.

    "Conflicting schedules for Jackson State and Tennessee State's football teams prevent being able to play in 2018," said Jones.

    Classic officials told FOX13 you can get a ticket refund from your point of purchase.

    The next game for TSU and JSU will be September 14, 2019, for the 30th annual Southern Heritage Classic.

