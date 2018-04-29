21-year-old charged with murder following shooting outside Dollar General in Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - DeSoto County deputies are investigating a DOA on Goodman Rd outside the Dollar General.
Officers were called to the scene around 2:30 Sunday morning after gunshots were fired in the area.
Trending stories:
- Police: Memphis mom turns son into police for robbing, shooting at couple
- Mother hears deceased son's heart beat in another man's chest
- Man steals electricity with spoon, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Detectives have charged Orlando Antonio Davie, 21, with one count of murder and another count of attempt to commit murder. He is being held in the DeSoto County jail on $1,000,000 bond.
The victim's identity has not been confirmed at this time.
Deputies told FOX13 this is an ongoing investigation.
We will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}