$2.2 million in drugs found during massive I-40 bust

The Arkansas Highway Police have had two major drug busts in a week. Both total almost 700 pounds of marijuana.
According to the news release, officers found 340 pounds of marijuana and 2,340 units of cannabis oil inside the vehicle during a safety check on Interstate-40. The drugs totaled more than $2.2 million.
On Monday, police said they stopped the vehicle for a safety check and 'had reason to believe that portions of the freight being transported were not legitimate.
Alan Ngo, 45, of Fountain Valley, California, was transported to the Crawford County Detention Facility where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and no record of duty status.
Police said the truck was operated by OSO Trucking out of Mira Loma, California.
