22-year-old shot and killed in Arkansas

WEST HELENA, Ark. - A 22-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Helena West, Arkansas.
According to the Helena West Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Elm Street. Police told FOX13, the man was just laying in the street.
The search is on for three suspects, according to police.
