  • 22-year-old shot and killed in Arkansas

    WEST HELENA, Ark. - A 22-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Helena West, Arkansas. 

    According to the Helena West Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Elm Street. Police told FOX13, the man was just laying in the street. 

    The search is on for three suspects, according to police. 

