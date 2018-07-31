2.5 magnitude earthquake in Tennessee

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports a 2.5 magnitude earthquake has taken place in East Ridge Tennessee, near the Chattanooga Airport, WZTV is reporting.
The earthquake took place at 5:37 central time.
According to the USGS, the epicenter of the quake was just next to the southwest corner of the airport by the Brainerd levee.
