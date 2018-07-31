  • 2.5 magnitude earthquake registered in Tennessee

    The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports a 2.5 magnitude earthquake has taken place in East Ridge Tennessee, near the Chattanooga Airport, WZTV is reporting. 

    The earthquake took place at 5:37 central time. 

    According to the USGS, the epicenter of the quake was just next to the southwest corner of the airport by the Brainerd levee.

