0 25 officers, deputies hurt in riot after U.S. Marshals shoot and kill man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is dead and a community is looking for answers after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Memphis, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said.

According to a news release sent from the TBI at 3 a.m. today, the shooting happened around 7 p.m., Wednesday night.

Officers with the United States Marshals Service confronted a man, wanted on multiple warrants, outside of a home in the 2700 block of Durham Street.

The suspect was getting into a vehicle.

The charges he was wanted on have not been released.

"While attempting to stop the individual, he reportedly rammed his vehicle into the officers’ vehicles multiple times before exiting with a weapon," the TBI said.

Officers then used deadly force, shooting and killing the suspect. His identity has not been released.

After the shooting, chaos erupted in Frayser as hundreds gathered near the scene.

Memphis police, Shelby County Sheriff's Office and The Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives agents tried to control the crowd.

Officers were seen in full riot gear and used megaphones to try and disperse the group.

Rocks were thrown at police. MPD cars were hit with chairs, as rows of law enforcement tried to control the madness.

MPD Police Chief Michael Rallings said at least 25 officers and deputies were injured during the violent confrontation. He said the injuries were mostly minor., however, a few were "serious."

Three people were arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Inciting a Riot.

The Mayor of Memphis, Jim Strickland took to Facebook early in the morning to release the following statement.

This is a breaking and developing story. Check back on-air and online as more details continue to be released.

