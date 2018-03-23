25 people arrested in Tennessee drug round up

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested 25 people in connection with a drug roundup.
Related: See their mugshots
In total, the group totals more than 100 felony drug charges.
This was a joint investigation by the TBI, Henry County Sheriff's Office, Puryear Police Department and Paris Police Department.
During the course of the 18-month investigation, a number of purchases of illicit drugs were conducted at suspect's homes and from their vehicles at pre-arranged meeting locations. In addition to predominantly purchasing methamphetamine and cocaine, marijuana and illegally diverted prescription pills were also purchased during the course of the operation.
“The TBI will continue to prioritize community impact operations like this by relentlessly pursuing those who are selling drugs in our state,” said TJ Jordan, TBI’s Assistant Director for the Drug Investigation Division. “Let me be clear, you will not be allowed to sit back and sell your poison in our rural communities with impunity. Regardless of whether you are dealing in small or large amounts, we’re coming for you.”
Trending stories:
- Homicide investigation underway in Mississippi, officers say
- School district cuts one day off school week; students will only go for four days a week
- Brawl at Memphis IHOP breaks out after manager confronts unruly party
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Those arrested in today’s drug enforcement round up are listed below:
- TOWANA M. WILLIAMS, DOB 11/21/1971, SALE SCH II (X2); AGG CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
- MICHAEL ALDRIDGE, DOB 3/13/1985, SALE OF SCH II (X3)
- TIMOTHY E. DUNLAP, DOB 11/28/1968, SALE SCH II (X2)
- DESMOND HOWARD, DOB 7/12/1994, SALE/DEL SCH VI (X2)
- RICKY KINLEY, JR., DOB 1/7/1963, SALE OF SCH II (CRACK COCAINE)
- MITZI BARKER, DOB 12/17/1972, SALE SCH II
- KENDRA BOMAR, DOB 4/19/1987, SALE/DEL SCH IV
- VICKY BOSS, DOB 7/7/1965, DRUG FRAUD
- HUNN HADLEY, DOB 6/28/1972, SALE SCH III; DRIVING ON SUSP LICENCE
- RONNIE HART, DOB 9/27/1960, SALE OF SCH II (OXYCODONE)
- AMY HEPNER, DOB 9/12/1979, POSS SCH II W/INT; SALE SCH II IN A SCHOOL ZONE (X2)
- CHERYL HOLDER, DOB 4/23/1973, SALE OF CONTROLLED SUB
- ASHLYN HOVIS, DOB 6/2/1993, DEL SCH II/ DEL SCH III
- RONNIE MARCUS, DOB 8/17/1952, SALE SCH II
- DEWANA MOORE, DOB 7/27/1977, SALE OF SCH II (OVER 5 GRAMS)
- MALEON MOORE, DOB 11/7/1976, SALE OF SCH II (OVER 5 GRAMS)
- SHIRLEY OVERBY, DOB 4/10/1960, SALE SCH IV
- CAROL “LANEY” PHELPS, DOB 8/30/1964, SALE OF CONT SUB
- MICHEAL TAYLOE, DOB 9/28/1979, SALE SCH II (X2)
Additional individuals arrested during this round up that were not targets of the operation:
- MARANDA THARPE, SIMP POSS SCH IV
- GARRON CRAFTON, SIM POSS SCH II
- STEVEN MILLER, POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA/CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION
- RAMADA CLARK, POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- STEPHANIE MITCHELL, POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- JARVIS BOWEN, RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}