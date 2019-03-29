26 animals, including dead cat, found in 'deplorable conditions' inside Cordova home

CORDOVA, Tenn. - A Cordova woman is facing 26 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals after pets were found living in deplorable conditions in her home.
Charlotte Creasy, 72, was booked into the Shelby County jail on March 28.
Officers from the City of Memphis Animal Services responded to her home on Cairn Creek Drive after receiving a complaint – stating animals in the home were living in unsanitary conditions. An MAS officer observed the conditions and then called Memphis police for assistance.
In the house, officers found:
- 16 living cats
- 1 living dog
- 1 dead cat
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
In a shed-like building outside the home, officers found eight more living cats. There was no air, heat or ventilation in the building, which allegedly smelled like urine, according to police.
Officers documented animal feces and urine “covering the floor and every surface.” In some areas, the feces were more than an inch thick on the floor, according to an arrest affidavit for Creasy.
Arresting documents state the conditions made it hard for officers to breathe and “the air burned their skin and eyes.” Police said the animals in the home were suffering from respiratory, skin and eye infections.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}