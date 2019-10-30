28th Freedom Award honors outstanding champions of civil and human rights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The National Civil Rights Museum is honoring outstanding individuals for their significant contributions to civil and human rights.
Wednesday night, the museum will recognize three outstanding champions of civil and human rights – John Legend, Hafsat Abiola and Gloria Steinem.
It's the museum's 28th Freedom Award.
Honorees are selected for their many achievements and contributions on a national and global scale in the name of equality, social justice and freedom for all.
FOX13's Greg Coy is attending the ceremony. Look for complete coverage of the event on FOX13 News tonight after the game.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Football players found with rifle, marijuana in dorm room
- John Witherspoon, 'Friday' actor-comedian, dead at age 77, family says
- List of Beale Street bars and restaurants open for Memphis GameDay
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}