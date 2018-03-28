0 3-1-1 hotline gets new leader

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is adding a position within his administration that will specifically handle citizen complaints that come in from the 3-1-1 hotline.

Potholes, dilapidated housing, and abandoned homes are problems Steve Shular said he’s ready to tackle in Memphis.

"Tracking down citizen complaints is one of the things I have been doing for a long time,” Shular said.

Tuesday, Shular announced he was leaving the Shelby County Administration to handle citizen complaints for the City of Memphis.

Shular said his job with the city will be to address community complaints from citizens.

"Anytime you have community as large as Memphis you have a lot of issues and day-by-day you need somebody to give you easy access to city government,” Shular said.

Shular told FOX13 he doesn’t know as of yet the functions behind the City of Memphis 3-1-1 hotline but knows that it is a great tool to receive complaints.

The follow up with residents after receiving complaints is what Shular said will be key to making sure citizens are heard.

"It's easy to just send a complaint in to 3-1-1, it's easy to call 3-1-1 to get something taken care of but down the line from the initial call there is often a challenge,” Shular said.

Shular told FOX13 his new job will alleviate as much as possible the opportunity for community complaints to go unheard.

"If you have an ongoing communication with people and with the neighborhood association they get the explanations they need,” Shular said.

Steve Shular’s first day on the job at Memphis City Hall will be Monday April 2nd .

