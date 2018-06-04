  • 3 adults, 1 juvenile hold victim against their will during home invasion

    Updated:

    Oxford police arrested three people in connection with a home invasion. 

    According to police, the suspects entered the apartment at the Flatts at South Campus. 

    Trending stories:

    They held the victim against his will. 

    During the course of the investigation, the four suspects were identified as Raymond Coffey Jr, Ricky Gerard, Theo Holloway, and a juvenile. 

    All four suspects agreed to return to Oxford and turn themselves over to law enforcement the same night and brought back the stolen items with them.

    They were all charged with Burglary (home invasion) and Kidnapping.

    The suspects' bond was set at $150,000. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 adults, 1 juvenile hold victim against their will during home invasion

  • Headline Goes Here

    Oxford gets ready for massive wave of Ole Miss fans for NCAA baseball regional

  • Headline Goes Here

    Massive sinkhole found near football field at Oxford High School

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arrest made after shooting at 'The Lyric' in Mississippi

  • Headline Goes Here

    Businesses in Oxford, Mississippi can now sell alcohol until 1 a.m.