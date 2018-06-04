3 adults, 1 juvenile hold victim against their will during home invasion

Oxford police arrested three people in connection with a home invasion.
According to police, the suspects entered the apartment at the Flatts at South Campus.
They held the victim against his will.
During the course of the investigation, the four suspects were identified as Raymond Coffey Jr, Ricky Gerard, Theo Holloway, and a juvenile.
All four suspects agreed to return to Oxford and turn themselves over to law enforcement the same night and brought back the stolen items with them.
They were all charged with Burglary (home invasion) and Kidnapping.
The suspects' bond was set at $150,000.
