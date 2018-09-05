  • 3 armed men enter Memphis home; only 2 make it out alive

    Three people forced their way into a Memphis home and only two left when someone inside opened fire. 

    Around 2 a.m. in the morning, three people entered the home on the 600 block of North Stevens. At some point after they broke in, someone inside grabbed a gun and started shooting. One of the suspects was fatally wounded.  The other two suspects were able to escape. 

    Police have not said if the shooter will face any charges.

    Anyone with information on the home invasion is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.  

