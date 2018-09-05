3 armed men enter Memphis home; only 2 make it out alive

Three people forced their way into a Memphis home and only two left when someone inside opened fire.
Around 2 a.m. in the morning, three people entered the home on the 600 block of North Stevens. At some point after they broke in, someone inside grabbed a gun and started shooting. One of the suspects was fatally wounded. The other two suspects were able to escape.
@ 2:20 am, officers responded to a Home Invasion Robbery at 690 N. Stevens Circle. While on the scene, officers found that 3 males, who were armed, forced their way into the home. One of the suspects was shot & killed by someone within the home. 2 unknown susps fled the scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 5, 2018
Police have not said if the shooter will face any charges.
Anyone with information on the home invasion is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
