  • 3 armed robbery suspects on the run in South Memphis, nearby school on lockdown

    Updated:

    Memphis police are trying to find three people who they believe were involved in multiple robberies. 

    Police said the suspects bailed out of a car in the area of Castex and McKeller. 

    This is near a wooded area. A FOX13 crew on has seen multiple officers and the helicopter is currently being used to track down the men. 

    FOX13 has seen at least two people in handcuffs. 

    Riverview Elementary, which is near the area of the search, is currently on lockdown. 

