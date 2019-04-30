3 arrested, 1 injured after road rage shooting in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - Three men are behind bars after a road rage shooting on Highway 78 near Goodman Rd. The victim told officers the shooting happened Monday evening at 7:30.
Investigators said the incident escalated as the driver approached the Highway 305 exit.
The driver of a two-toned brown and tan Ford pickup truck produced a handgun and opening fire into the passenger side and rear of the vehicle.
One victim was shot in the wrist.
Officers said the truck exited the interstate and fled south on Highway 305. The victim was taken to Olive Branch Methodist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police told FOX13 the victim's 12-year-old son was in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle, he was not injured.
Local deputies and police located the suspected vehicle in Southaven - three suspects were taken into custody.
Joshua Harris, 21, Noah Smith, 20, and Dylan Stallings, 16, have been charged in the case. Stallings will be charged as an adult.
Harris, Smith, and Stallings have been charged with attempted murder.
