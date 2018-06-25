3 arrested after meth bust in Arkansas

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. - Three arrests have been made after deputies found meth packaged for sale in Mississippi County.
On June 15, investigators checked a residence occupied by Stanley Griggs, Justin Lambert, and Madison Griffin. The home was located at West State Highway 140 near West Ridge.
When officers checked the residence, seven grams of suspected methamphetamine, plastic bags used for packaging meth, one set of digital scales, and $686.00 was found inside the residence, according to Arkansas investigators.
Lambert, 35, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lambert was also given a $50,000 bond.
Griggs, 61, was arrested for possessing an instrument of crime.
Griffin, 20, was arrested for possessing an instrument of crime and two failure to appear warrants.
