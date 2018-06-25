  • 3 arrested after meth bust in Arkansas

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. - Three arrests have been made after deputies found meth packaged for sale in Mississippi County.

    On June 15, investigators checked a residence occupied by Stanley Griggs, Justin Lambert, and Madison Griffin. The home was located at West State Highway 140 near West Ridge.

    Trending stories:

    When officers checked the residence, seven grams of suspected methamphetamine, plastic bags used for packaging meth, one set of digital scales, and $686.00 was found inside the residence, according to Arkansas investigators.

    Lambert, 35, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lambert was also given a $50,000 bond.

    Griggs, 61, was arrested for possessing an instrument of crime.

    Griffin, 20, was arrested for possessing an instrument of crime and two failure to appear warrants.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories