0 3 arrested after officers notice suspects return stolen property to the scene of a burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three men have been arrested after $16,000 worth of merchandise was taken from boxcars in Memphis.

Officers responded to a suspicious activity call in the 2000 block of York Ave. at the CSX Railroad Tracks Sunday morning.

Police noticed 21 televisions, each valued at $500, and four couches valued as $2,000 each, that had been removed from the boxcars. Clothing valued at $3,500 was also taken from the scene.

Surveillance video showed suspects removing property from the boxcars and the suspect's vehicle used during the burglary.

A black Cadillac was noticed on the video returning to the scene several times.

While officers were on the scene, the black Cadillac matching the one on the video pulled back up to the scene with three suspects.

The driver of the vehicle attempted to flee the scene when he noticed the officers but eventually stopped when authorities used lights and sirens.

MPD told FOX13 three suspects were detained, including the driver of the Cadillac Calvin Bohanon, and two passengers Michael Glover and Justin Vaughn.

Shoeprints on a box that was taken from one of the boxcars were consistent with the boots worn by Vaughn.

Officials determined the suspects did not have permission to enter or remove property from the boxcars.

The total value taken from the boxcars was about $16,000.

Bohanon is being held with a $20,000 bond. He's been charged with burglary-building and theft of property $10,000 to $60,000.

Glover's mugshot/information was not listed.

