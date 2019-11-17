3 car accident on Rockcreek at Highway 64, MFD say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A three car accident is causing slight traffic delays on Highway 64 and Rockcreek Parkway.
One person was taken to the hospital, according to MFD. The condition and which hospital is unknown.
There is one ambulance still on scene.
Conditions of the other occupants are unknown.
We will update this story when we get more information.
