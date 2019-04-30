3 cars and apartment building destroyed by fire, suspected arsonist behind bars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Fire crews extinguished three cars in the Trails at Mt Moriah Apartments after an arsonist set a car on fire. MFD responded to the scene on the 6400 block of Whispering Lane South around 2:30 Sunday morning.
Investigators determined the fire was intentionally ignited inside a red 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier. The fire spread to an apartment building and two other cars, according to MFD.
The victim told police she parked her car outside the apartment building while visiting the father of her child. She gave fire investigators copies of threatening text messages and a photo of the person she thinks started the fire.
Officers say the suspect was upset because the victim rekindled the relationship with the father of her child.
Wynter Wright, 23 has been charged with three counts of aggravated arson and one count setting fire to personal property/land. She has a bond of $200,000.
Wright's next court appearance is May 1 at 9 a.m.
